'I lost a father figure': Salman Khan remembers Dharmendra
Salman Khan got candid at a recent global event, calling the late Dharmendra "a father figure" and sharing, "I have always followed him... The man. He is a very noble man. Very good man. Very emotional man."
Why this matters
Dharmendra—Bollywood's original 'He-Man'—passed away recently, leaving fans and stars shaken.
He'd called Salman his "third son" after Sunny and Bobby Deol, and even said in 2015 that Salman would be able to portray him perfectly in a biopic, as they share many similarities.
Their bond clearly went beyond just industry respect.
Not the 1st time
Salman has shown his deep respect for Dharmendra before—he broke down on Bigg Boss 19 during a tribute montage for the actor.
Dharmendra once called Salman "genuine" and remembered how young Salman jumped into a lake to save a dropped camera during their first meeting—a story that says a lot about their connection.