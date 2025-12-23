Next Article
Rob Reiner's children plan memorial after parents' tragic loss
Entertainment
Jake and Romy Reiner are organizing a memorial for their parents, director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, who were found dead at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14.
Their brother Nick has been arrested for the murder of his parents.
The siblings thanked everyone for their support, saying it means a lot during such a hard time.
What's happening with Nick and the family
Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested the night of the incident and is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He's currently held without bail and reportedly on suicide watch.
Jake and Romy haven't spoken about their brother's actions but described their parents as "our best friends," asking for privacy as they work through this loss.
More details about the memorial will be shared soon.