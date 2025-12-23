Next Article
Dileep's 'Bha. Bha. Ba.' earns ₹17.5cr in 5 days
Entertainment
Dileep's latest Malayalam comedy-action flick, Bha. Bha. Ba., has pulled in a solid ₹17.5 crore at the Indian box office within just five days of release.
The movie kicked off with an impressive opening but saw collections dip a bit after Day 1—still, it managed to keep audiences coming through the weekend and into the week.
How did it perform day by day?
Day 1 brought in ₹6.7 crore, followed by ₹3.3 crore on Day 2 and ₹3.2 crore each on Days 3 and 4; Day 5 added another ₹1.1 crore to the tally (as per Sacnilk).
Despite mixed reviews, night show occupancy jumped to nearly 21%, indicating the film is maintaining audience interest into the week.