Dileep's 'Bha. Bha. Ba.' earns ₹17.5cr in 5 days Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

Dileep's latest Malayalam comedy-action flick, Bha. Bha. Ba., has pulled in a solid ₹17.5 crore at the Indian box office within just five days of release.

The movie kicked off with an impressive opening but saw collections dip a bit after Day 1—still, it managed to keep audiences coming through the weekend and into the week.