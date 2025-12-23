Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome baby number 4

How it all started

Their story goes back to 2001, when they met filming Enrique's Escape music video. Sparks flew, and by 2002 they were making public appearances together.

Over the years, engagement rumors popped up a lot, but Anna once said, "I'm never getting married," and Enrique joked, "I always try, but she pays me no attention"—though that never stopped them from sticking together.