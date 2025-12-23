Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome baby number 4
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova just grew their family to six!
The singer and former tennis star shared on Instagram that their fourth child arrived on December 17.
The new baby joins big siblings—twins Lucy and Nicholas, plus little sister Mary—making things even livelier at home.
How it all started
Their story goes back to 2001, when they met filming Enrique's Escape music video. Sparks flew, and by 2002 they were making public appearances together.
Over the years, engagement rumors popped up a lot, but Anna once said, "I'm never getting married," and Enrique joked, "I always try, but she pays me no attention"—though that never stopped them from sticking together.
Anna's life before Enrique
Before meeting Enrique, Anna was linked to NHL stars Sergei Fedorov and Pavel Bure.
There were marriage rumors with Fedorov (which her team denied) and talk of an engagement with Bure that both later shrugged off.
Since then, it's been all about her long-lasting partnership with Enrique.