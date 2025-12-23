Tom Holland wraps filming on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

Tom Holland has officially finished filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with director Destin Daniel Cretton calling his work "fearless" and praising his leadership.

Shooting kicked off in August in Scotland, and filming wrapped in mid-December after work at Pinewood Studios and other locations in England.

The fourth Spider-Man movie swings into theaters July 31, 2025 as part of Marvel's Phase Six.