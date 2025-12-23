Tom Holland wraps filming on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Tom Holland has officially finished filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with director Destin Daniel Cretton calling his work "fearless" and praising his leadership.
Shooting kicked off in August in Scotland, and filming wrapped in mid-December after work at Pinewood Studios and other locations in England.
The fourth Spider-Man movie swings into theaters July 31, 2025 as part of Marvel's Phase Six.
Who's joining Spidey this time?
Familiar faces like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are back, joined by newcomers Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas.
Michael Giacchino returns to handle the music, Brett Pawlak is behind the camera, and action scenes get a boost from The Jackie Chan Stunt Team.
Where can you watch it?
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is headed for a theatrical release—no streaming or digital details yet.
Fans everywhere are counting down to see what's next for Spidey in the MCU!