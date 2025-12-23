'Stranger Things' S05: Episode lengths of final volumes revealed Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

Stranger Things is wrapping up with its fifth and final season, and the episodes are longer than ever.

Volume 1 is already streaming, with the latest chapter, Sorcerer, clocking in at 1 hour 26 minutes.

Volume 2 arrives December 25 and brings three more episodes—Shock Jock (1h8m), Escape from Camazotz (1h15m), and The Bridge (1h6m).