'Stranger Things' S05: Episode lengths of final volumes revealed
Stranger Things is wrapping up with its fifth and final season, and the episodes are longer than ever.
Volume 1 is already streaming, with the latest chapter, Sorcerer, clocking in at 1 hour 26 minutes.
Volume 2 arrives December 25 and brings three more episodes—Shock Jock (1h8m), Escape from Camazotz (1h15m), and The Bridge (1h6m).
When's the finale dropping?
The big series finale, The Rightside Up, lands December 31.
According to co-creator Ross Duffer's latest Instagram update, it will be the longest episode this season at two hours and eight minutes—though still a bit shorter than Season 4's record-breaking The Piggyback.
Where can you watch?
Season 5 is streaming on Netflix.
The source article does not mention any information about physical or other digital releases for this final run.