Next Article
Timothée Chalamet stands atop Las Vegas Sphere for 'Marty Supreme'
Entertainment
Timothee Chalamet just took movie promotion to a new level—he literally stood on top of the Las Vegas Sphere, becoming the first person ever to do it.
The stunt was part of a CashApp collab, dropping five exclusive film-themed stamps.
What's 'Marty Supreme' about?
Hitting theaters December 25, 2025, Marty Supreme is an A24 drama directed by Josh Safdie. Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, a guy chasing his dream of becoming a ping-pong champ.
The cast also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.
Where can you watch it?
For now, the only confirmed way to catch Marty Supreme is in theaters, as only the theatrical release date has been announced.