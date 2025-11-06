Next Article
Aishwarya Rai wins ₹4.11cr tax battle against IT department
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just scored a win against the Income Tax Department. The Mumbai ITAT sided with her, dismissing the department's appeal over a tax disallowance for 2022-23.
She had already declared ₹39.33 crore income and disallowed ₹49.08 lakh herself, but the tax officer tried to add another ₹4.11 crore—which didn't stick.
Tribunal said extra disallowance was wrongly applied
The tribunal pointed out that the extra disallowance was wrongly applied, especially since it covered investments that didn't even earn exempt income.
Plus, they noticed the total disallowance was more than what she actually spent—₹2.48 crore as per her accounts.
CA Dr. Suresh Surana agreed with this call, saying it made sense for Aishwarya to self-disallow given her situation.