Aryan to direct theatrical debut after 'Bads of Bollywood'
Entertainment
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is stepping up as a director. After his Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which blends humor with drama, he's now working on his theatrical debut, a full-fledged entertainer.
Once that's done, he'll team up with his dad for a much-anticipated film expected to take shape in 2027.
Why Aryan's approach is winning hearts
Aryan is choosing to build his own path before collaborating with SRK—he wants to show what he can do behind the camera without relying on his father's fame.
His approach feels pretty relatable: prove yourself first, then take on bigger challenges.
Plus, seeing this father-son duo work together has fans genuinely curious about what they'll create next.