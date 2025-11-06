Prerna Arora, Zee Studios announce mythological film after 'Jatadhara'

Arora on her collaboration with Zee Studios

Arora and Zee Studios go way back—they first worked together on Rustom, and she credits them for letting her bring her creative vision to life.

CEO Umesh Bansal is all about stories that actually connect with people.

Their upcoming film features Sonakshi Sinha and digs into how fear and superstition still influence Indian families.

Looking ahead, Arora describes the new mythological project as a "grand emotional story rooted in faith, strength, and humanity"—so expect something epic but relatable.