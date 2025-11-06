'Ramayana' will be a two-part film

'Ramayana': Shiamak Davar to choreograph Ranbir Kapoor

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:01 pm Nov 06, 202506:01 pm

What's the story

Shiamak Davar, the acclaimed choreographer known for his work in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, has confirmed that he will be choreographing Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Davar revealed that he is excited about this new project. "I'm always excited about my films. Yeah, so I'm choreographing it." He added, "This will be very different, isliye mai kar raha hun."