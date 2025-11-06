LOADING...
'Ramayana': Shiamak Davar to choreograph Ranbir Kapoor
'Ramayana' will be a two-part film

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 06, 2025
06:01 pm
What's the story

Shiamak Davar, the acclaimed choreographer known for his work in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, has confirmed that he will be choreographing Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Davar revealed that he is excited about this new project. "I'm always excited about my films. Yeah, so I'm choreographing it." He added, "This will be very different, isliye mai kar raha hun."

Career highlights

Davar's journey in Bollywood

Davar began his Bollywood career choreographing Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai. He is also renowned for his popular dance classes, attended by countless children over the years. His choreography in Taal (1999) set a new standard for on-screen dance, redefining cinematic movement. Davar has also choreographed Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Dhoom 2 (2006), and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

Film information

Everything to know about 'Ramayana'

Ramayana, directed by Tiwari, is a two-part epic retelling of the timeless myth. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will portray Sita, and Yash will take on the role of Ravana. The movie also includes Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles. Part one is scheduled for Diwali 2026 release, and part two is set to come out a year later in 2027.