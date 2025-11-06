Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's Oscar entry

Neeraj Ghaywan on Bollywood's representation issue: 'We've neglected the majority'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:26 pm Nov 06, 202505:26 pm

What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan recently spoke about the lack of representation in Bollywood. He said, "Traditionally, in Hindi cinema, we've been telling stories that revolve around just 10-15% of the population, mostly the upper-caste population." In an interview with IMDb, he said, "In 100 years of cinema, we've largely neglected the majority of the population." His recent movie Homebound tells the story of the marginalized and is India's official entry to next year's Oscars.