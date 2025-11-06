Neeraj Ghaywan on Bollywood's representation issue: 'We've neglected the majority'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan recently spoke about the lack of representation in Bollywood. He said, "Traditionally, in Hindi cinema, we've been telling stories that revolve around just 10-15% of the population, mostly the upper-caste population." In an interview with IMDb, he said, "In 100 years of cinema, we've largely neglected the majority of the population." His recent movie Homebound tells the story of the marginalized and is India's official entry to next year's Oscars.
Industry critique
'There have been no people from Dalit or tribal communities'
Ghaywan further stressed the absence of Dalit or tribal communities in mainstream cinema. "There have been no people from Dalit or tribal communities, either in front of or behind the camera," he lamented. "I'm probably one of the few acknowledged members from the community. That's a glaring problem. We have to make reparations for that."
Film synopsis
About Ghaywan's film 'Homebound'
Ghaywan's film Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, delves into the caste disparities in contemporary Indian society. The movie is based on a New York Times essay about two friends, a Dalit and a Muslim, who dream of becoming policemen to escape discrimination. It depicts their experiences as migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was produced by Karan Johar and executive-produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese.