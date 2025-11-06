'Jana Nayagan': Vijay turns messiah of masses in new poster

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay 's upcoming film Jana Nayagan have unveiled a new poster, marking the beginning of its promotional campaign. The announcement comes just after Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party made his Chief Ministerial candidacy official on Wednesday. KVN Pictures, the production company behind his last film, shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that read "Let's Begin."

Poster details New poster reinforces Vijay's status as a leader The new poster of Jana Nayagan features Vijay in a blue shirt and aviators, surrounded by a crowd. The image is designed to reinforce his status as the ultimate leader of the people, which is also reflected in the film's title. The movie will be released on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal/Mangal Sankranthi festival.

Film details 'Jana Nayagan' to be Vijay's last film before political plunge Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's last film before he fully enters politics. The movie has been described as a "people's man" project, with fans believing it is the perfect cinematic farewell for the actor. Earlier this year, the team released a first-look poster featuring Vijay in a denim shirt and black jeans, taking a selfie with a cheering crowd from atop what appeared to be a car.