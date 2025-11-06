Kardashian's 'All's Fair' director responds to criticism: 'Not for everybody'

In the face of widespread criticism, Anthony Hemingway, co-director and executive producer of the new legal drama All's Fair, has defended his work. The show, which stars Kim Kardashian alongside Glenn Close and Naomi Watts, has been panned by critics. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Hemingway said, "Not everything is for everybody," when asked about the negative reviews.

Defense 'You're not going to please everybody' Hemingway said, "You're not going to please everybody. You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it..." "It may not be for you, and that's okay, but I personally enjoy the show." "Not everything is for everybody...and you can't also expect one person to define something and for that be the totality of what it is, I don't agree with that."

Comparison 'The Wire' director on how shows find audiences later Hemingway, known for his work on acclaimed shows like True Blood and The Wire, used the latter as an example in his defense of All's Fair. He said, "I did The Wire. No one liked the show when it was out. They hated it." "I'm not comparing the show to The Wire, let's get that straight, but it's an example of how people can react to something in one moment and it becomes something totally different in another time."

Wish fulfillment Show has just 1 positive review on Rotten Tomatoes Hemingway described All's Fair as "wish fulfillment" that shouldn't be taken as seriously as other legal dramas. He said, "Hopefully, opinions will change. But if they don't, then they don't." "What we are all doing excites us, and we stand by it... Don't come at it with such a critical or literal frame of mind." The show currently has a 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with just one positive review.