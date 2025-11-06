Chinmayi seeks police help amid online abuse over husband's statement
What's the story
Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada is facing a wave of cyberbullying and online abuse after her husband, actor-director Rahul Ravindran, recently said that wearing a thaali or mangalsutra is a woman's personal choice. His statement, made during an interview while promoting his upcoming directorial, The Girlfriend, has sparked outrage among netizens who accused the couple of being "anti-traditions" and "disrespecting culture."
Police complaint
'Rahul said the statement in a context'
As the online abuse intensified, Sripada took to X (formerly Twitter) to seek help from the police. She tagged Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and the Cybercrime Division, requesting immediate action against accounts spreading hate speech. "Rahul said the statement in a context. All of you picked it up and called him and me names," she wrote, expressing disappointment over the increasing toxicity online.
Twitter Post
See her post here
Respected @SajjanarVC Sir— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 5, 2025
Please take cognisance of this. I am sick and tired of this everyday abuse and women deserve better in Telangana. If they dont like an opinion they can ignore and leave. I am happy to file a complaint and even if this case takes 15 years let law take its… https://t.co/l4In1xLlhx
Official response
Hyderabad Police to probe hate speech
The Hyderabad Police have acknowledged Sripada's post and confirmed that they will investigate the matter. Following her complaint, several social media accounts have been deactivated. Ravindran also questioned why only women are expected to show their marital status while men aren't. Sripada has long spoken out against online abuse and was a prominent voice in India's #MeToo movement.