Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw reunite after calling off engagement

Agarwal added, "I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved."

"I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other, and chosen to be together again."

"Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else."

"Please respect our decision as we begin again."

Shaw shared the same post with heart and amulet emojis on his Instagram Stories.