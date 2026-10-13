Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw reunite after calling off engagement
What's the story
Actor Akriti Agarwal and cricketer Prithvi Shaw have reunited after calling off their engagement a few weeks ago. In an Instagram post titled "A Personal Clarification," Agarwal admitted that she had been "misguided" by the opinions of people close to her when she ended the engagement. "When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me, who seemed to know our relationship better than we did, influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship."
Reunion details
Agarwal took responsibility for her previous decision
Agarwal added, "I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved."
"I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other, and chosen to be together again."
"Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else."
"Please respect our decision as we begin again."
Shaw shared the same post with heart and amulet emojis on his Instagram Stories.
Separation announcement
Agarwal had earlier announced their separation
In September, Agarwal had announced their separation, citing "different goals and circumstances for our future."
She had written, "As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together."
"With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways."
The couple got engaged in March.
Speculation
Rumors of infidelity had earlier sparked speculation about their split
In July, some of Agarwal's social media posts about being cheated on had sparked rumors that she was referring to Shaw.
However, she later clarified that there was no trouble between them and they were still engaged and happy together.
Then the September announcement confirmed the engagement had been called off.