Why Prithvi Shaw-Akriti Agarwal split just months after engagement
What's the story
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and social media influencer Akriti Agarwal have mutually decided to part ways. Agarwal, who got engaged to the sportsperson in March this year, announced their separation on Thursday. She shared an official statement on Instagram, seeking privacy during this "difficult time." She has deleted their engagement pictures from the platform and unfollowed her former fiancé as well.
Separation details
Here's what Agarwal said in her statement
In her statement, Agarwal said that she and Shaw have decided to part ways due to "different goals and circumstances for our future."
She wrote, "With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiance and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future."
"As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together."
Privacy request
'I genuinely wish nothing but the best...'
Agarwal also requested everyone to respect their privacy and hold back from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind their separation.
She wrote, "I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward."
"I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision."
Past rumors
Earlier, Agarwal had denied breakup rumors
In July, Agarwal's cryptic social media posts sparked speculation about a potential breakup with Shaw.
However, she later clarified that the Instagram Story was meant for another person and not related to her relationship with Shaw.
"We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine," she had written at the time.
Relationship history
Shaw announced his engagement in March
Shaw, who made his Test debut for India in 2018, announced his engagement to Agarwal on March 8.
Shaw shared pictures from their special moment, including one where Shaw was seen proposing to Agarwal.
Agarwal is a Lucknow-born social media influencer and actor with over three million Instagram followers. She has appeared in films such as Trimukha and is known for her fashion, lifestyle, and glamor-focused content on social media.