Akshay Kumar's escort car meets with accident; 2 injured

An escort vehicle from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar 's security entourage was involved in a road accident in Mumbai 's Juhu area on Monday evening. A speeding Mercedes car hit an autorickshaw, causing it to crash into the actor's security vehicle. The autorickshaw driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, with police registering a case against the Mercedes driver.

Accident details Kumar's vehicle was returning from the airport The incident occurred at around 8:30pm on Monday near Mukteshwar Road in Juhu. Kumar's vehicle, which was returning home with him and his wife Twinkle Khanna from the airport after an overseas trip, wasn't involved in the collision. The police said a speeding Mercedes car hit the autorickshaw, causing it to crash into a vehicle that was part of Kumar's security entourage. Reportedly, Kumar and his team members swiftly jumped out to help those affected in the accident.

Investigation underway Juhu police registered case against Mercedes driver The Juhu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver. Further probe is underway, they said. Meanwhile, video clips of the accident have gone viral on social media which shows the escort vehicle was overturned onto its right side, while the auto-rickshaw was completely mangled. One passenger remained trapped inside the auto-rickshaw, struggling to escape as bystanders and officials carried out rescue efforts. Both the driver and passenger were treated for their injuries.

Eyewitness accounts Eyewitnesses recount the sequence of events According to eyewitness accounts, a speeding Mercedes first hit the auto-rickshaw, which then collided with a vehicle from Kumar's convoy, leading to the accident. The auto-rickshaw driver also sustained injuries and his condition is "serious," as per his brother. The brother of the injured driver requested that he be given proper treatment and compensation for damage to the rickshaw. An eyewitness told Hindustan Times, "It was scary to see the accident, but thankfully everyone is safe."

