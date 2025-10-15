Akshay moves court to protect personality rights against AI misuse

Akshay is the latest star to protect his personality rights

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:54 am Oct 15, 2025

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking protection for his personality rights. The actor filed a lawsuit against those allegedly violating his name, image, voice, and overall persona through artificial intelligence (AI) technology and other means. The case will be heard in the court on Wednesday. Notably, several other celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Rishab Shetty, and Akkineni Nagarjuna, have also recently sought legal recourse to protect their personality rights.