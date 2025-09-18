Akshay Kumar at airport ahead of 'Jolly LLB 3' release Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Akshay Kumar is out and about promoting his new film, Jolly LLB 3, which hits theaters tomorrow (September 19, 2024).

He was spotted at Mumbai airport rocking a black outfit with white sneakers and sunglasses.

The movie's already off to a strong start, earning ₹1.68cr from over 64,000 tickets sold in presales. Its box office run will really hinge on what people say after watching.