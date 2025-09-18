Akshay Kumar at airport ahead of 'Jolly LLB 3' release
Akshay Kumar is out and about promoting his new film, Jolly LLB 3, which hits theaters tomorrow (September 19, 2024).
He was spotted at Mumbai airport rocking a black outfit with white sneakers and sunglasses.
The movie's already off to a strong start, earning ₹1.68cr from over 64,000 tickets sold in presales. Its box office run will really hinge on what people say after watching.
Everything to know about 'Jolly LLB 3'
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 brings back familiar faces like Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Arshad Warsi.
This time the story dives into farmers' land rights and political power plays, leading up to a dramatic courtroom face-off between Kumar's and Warsi's characters.
Fans can expect another round of socially relevant legal drama with a solid ensemble cast.