Ali Abbas wraps up filming Ahaan Panday's 'Beparwah'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has completed the shoot of his upcoming romantic action-drama, Beparwah. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in lead roles. Zafar announced the news on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the sets in Punjab. In his Instagram post, he also reflected on his journey with Yash Raj Films (YRF), where he previously directed Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Director's note
'An incredible...journey'
In his post, Zafar wrote, "It's a Film Wrap on BEPARWAH in Punjab, it's been an incredible (emotional) Journey, coming back to direct for @yrf feels like coming back home."
He added, "Thank you to the entire Cast and Crew of the Film, can't wait to bring this to Theatres. Rab Rakha."
Sharvari also commented on the post with a heart emoji.
Film details
Release date of 'Beparwah'
Beparwah is the first film to bring together Panday and Sharvari.
YRF recently announced the title of the film along with a teaser poster that revealed its theatrical release date.
Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Zafar, Beparwah will be released worldwide on March 26, 2027.
Meanwhile, Zafar's previous films with YRF include Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both featuring Salman Khan.