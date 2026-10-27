Ali Abbas wraps up filming Ahaan Panday's 'Beparwah'

In his post, Zafar wrote, "It's a Film Wrap on BEPARWAH in Punjab, it's been an incredible (emotional) Journey, coming back to direct for @yrf feels like coming back home."

He added, "Thank you to the entire Cast and Crew of the Film, can't wait to bring this to Theatres. Rab Rakha."

Sharvari also commented on the post with a heart emoji.