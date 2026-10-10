Alia said yes to 'Tumbbad 2' in just 2 meetings?

Shah also praised Bhatt's sharp instincts and business acumen.

He said, "She is very sharp. As good an artiste as she is, I think her business sense is equally good."

"When we went to meet her, she asked some very pertinent questions. I don't remember exactly what she asked, but she heard the narration, read the script within two or three days and we met again."

"Alia Bhatt was signed in just two meetings!" he added.