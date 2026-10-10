Alia said yes to 'Tumbbad 2' in just 2 meetings?
What's the story
Sohum Shah, who starred in the critically acclaimed film Tumbbad, has revealed that Alia Bhatt agreed to join the sequel after just two meetings. Speaking to Variety India, he said Bhatt was impressed by the script despite the makers not being prominent Bollywood names. "We narrated the script to her, and she read it. She immediately said yes." The upcoming film is directed by Adesh Prasad.
Casting process
'Her business sense is equally good'
Shah also praised Bhatt's sharp instincts and business acumen.
He said, "She is very sharp. As good an artiste as she is, I think her business sense is equally good."
"When we went to meet her, she asked some very pertinent questions. I don't remember exactly what she asked, but she heard the narration, read the script within two or three days and we met again."
"Alia Bhatt was signed in just two meetings!" he added.
Film knowledge
Bhatt was already familiar with 'Tumbbad'
Shah also revealed that Bhatt was already familiar with Tumbbad and had liked the original film.
Talking about Bhatt's casting, he said, "When people watch the film, they will understand why it is such a good casting choice."
"Alia is in the film, but her character contributes a lot to it," he said.
The sequel also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and will release in December 2027.