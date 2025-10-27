Allari Naresh's '12A Railway Colony' gets release date Entertainment Oct 27, 2025

Get ready for some chills—Allari Naresh's new supernatural thriller, 12A Railway Colony, arrives in theaters worldwide on November 21, 2025.

This marks the directorial debut of Nani Kasaragadda and stars Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla alongside Naresh.

Dr. Anil Vishwanath is steering the story, screenplay, and dialogues.