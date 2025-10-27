Next Article
Allari Naresh's '12A Railway Colony' gets release date
Entertainment
Get ready for some chills—Allari Naresh's new supernatural thriller, 12A Railway Colony, arrives in theaters worldwide on November 21, 2025.
This marks the directorial debut of Nani Kasaragadda and stars Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla alongside Naresh.
Dr. Anil Vishwanath is steering the story, screenplay, and dialogues.
When and where to watch
For now, it's a theater-only experience—no word yet on any streaming release.
The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi (Srinivasaa Silver Screen) and presented by Pavan Kumar.
Meet the technical team
The movie features music by Bheems Ceciroleo and cinematography from Kushendar Ramesh Reddy.
Along with a strong supporting cast—including Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, and Getup Srinu—it promises a suspenseful blend of mystery and horror vibes.