Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas to open with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Venue details

Asia's biggest Dolby Cinema screen

Allu Cinemas is located inside the sprawling Allu Studios complex in Kokapet, near Hyderabad's Financial District. The cinema hall reportedly features a screen nearly 75 feet wide, making it the largest Dolby Cinema screen in India, the biggest in Asia, and the second-largest in the world. It also comes with high-end projection and sound systems, including Dolby Vision 3D projection for sharper images and deeper contrasts.