Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas to open with 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Allu Arjun's ambitious theater venture, Allu Cinemas, is set to open its doors in Hyderabad soon. The cinema hall will kick off operations with the release of two highly anticipated movies: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh on March 19, reported NDTV. The venue will also hold paid preview screenings of Dhurandhar 2 a day earlier, on March 18.
Venue details
Asia's biggest Dolby Cinema screen
Allu Cinemas is located inside the sprawling Allu Studios complex in Kokapet, near Hyderabad's Financial District. The cinema hall reportedly features a screen nearly 75 feet wide, making it the largest Dolby Cinema screen in India, the biggest in Asia, and the second-largest in the world. It also comes with high-end projection and sound systems, including Dolby Vision 3D projection for sharper images and deeper contrasts.
Film lineup
About 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh. It also features Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Sutt, and Arjun Rampal. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, released in December last year. Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan, Sriram Reddy Polasane, and Sreeleela, among others.