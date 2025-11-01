Allu Sirish gets engaged to girlfriend Nayanika Reddy
Telugu actor Allu Sirish just got engaged to his girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in a close-knit ceremony.
Only family and a few big names—like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Varun Tej, and Lavanya—were there.
Sirish posted photos on Instagram, calling Nayanika "the love of my life."
More about the ceremony
The engagement was traditional Telugu style: Sirish wore white ethnic wear, while Nayanika chose a red lehenga.
The date meant a lot—it was also the birthday of Sirish's grandfather, veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah.
In his post, Sirish thanked his family for their support and mentioned how much he missed his late grandmother's blessings.
Who is Nayanika?
Nayanika is now part of the famous Allu-Chiranjeevi film families through this engagement.
Sirish himself is the younger brother of star Allu Arjun and mainly works in Telugu films—his last movie was Buddy (2024).