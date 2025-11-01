Yami Gautam on 'Haq': 'Shazia Bano is every Indian woman' Entertainment Nov 01, 2025

Yami Gautam is all set to star in Haq, calling her lead role "a dream for any actor."

She plays Shazia Bano, inspired by the real-life Shah Bano whose Supreme Court case in 1985 became a major moment for women's rights.

Yami shared that before every take, she pictured Shah Bano to represent all women fighting for justice and dignity.