Yami Gautam on 'Haq': 'Shazia Bano is every Indian woman'
Entertainment
Yami Gautam is all set to star in Haq, calling her lead role "a dream for any actor."
She plays Shazia Bano, inspired by the real-life Shah Bano whose Supreme Court case in 1985 became a major moment for women's rights.
Yami shared that before every take, she pictured Shah Bano to represent all women fighting for justice and dignity.
More about the film
Haq dives into the true story behind a landmark court case that sparked national debates on religious laws versus constitutional rights.
The film also features Emraan Hashmi as Shazia's husband, an affluent lawyer from Indore.
Directed by Suparn Varma and backed by Junglee Pictures and others, Haq hits theaters on November 7, 2025.