Next Article
Ariana Grande joins 'American Horror Story' S13 cast
Entertainment
Ariana Grande is returning to television after 11 years, joining the cast of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story for its 13th season, premiering Halloween 2026.
The reveal video included the classic AHS line, "Surprise, b--h! I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me."
Grande joins a star-studded cast
This season reunites a bunch of AHS favorites like Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Emma Roberts.
Grande isn't new to Murphy's world—she was in Scream Queens with Roberts back in 2015.
Grande's career highlights
From Nickelodeon days as Cat Valentine to pop superstardom and an Oscar-nominated role in Wicked: Part I (2024), Ariana's been busy.
She'll also return as Galinda in Wicked: Part II this November.