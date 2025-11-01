Next Article
Enrique Iglesias concert: 73 phones stolen, ₹24L worth
Entertainment
Enrique Iglesias's first-ever Mumbai concert was hit by a major phone theft—73 mobiles, worth nearly ₹24 lakh, were stolen from fans at the packed MMRDA ground.
Over 25,000 people showed up for the show, but for many, the excitement quickly turned to frustration as police received multiple complaints and filed seven FIRs.
Students, business folks among victims
The victims included students, a makeup artist, a hotelier, business folks—even a journalist.
With ticket prices starting at ₹7,000 and a large crowd, security is now under serious scrutiny.
Police are investigating and working to track down the stolen phones.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about safety at big events in the city.