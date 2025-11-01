Enrique Iglesias concert: 73 phones stolen, ₹24L worth Entertainment Nov 01, 2025

Enrique Iglesias's first-ever Mumbai concert was hit by a major phone theft—73 mobiles, worth nearly ₹24 lakh, were stolen from fans at the packed MMRDA ground.

Over 25,000 people showed up for the show, but for many, the excitement quickly turned to frustration as police received multiple complaints and filed seven FIRs.