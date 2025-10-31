Next Article
'Kantara: Chapter 1' Hindi version's OTT release date is out
Entertainment
If you've been waiting to stream the Hindi version of "Kantara: Chapter 1," you'll need a bit more patience.
Even though it hit theaters on October 2, 2024, it won't land on Amazon Prime Video until its eight-week cinema run wraps up—thanks to an earlier distribution contract.
The South Indian language versions, though, are already streaming.
Where to stream 'Kantara'
The Hindi dubbed version will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical window ends.
For now, fans can catch the South Indian versions on Prime Video as of October 31.
About the film and its cast
The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, and Rukmini Vasanth. It's scored by Ajaneesh Loknath.
The original 'Kantara' (2022) has already crossed ₹600 crore at the box office.