'Kantara: Chapter 1' Hindi version's OTT release date is out Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

If you've been waiting to stream the Hindi version of "Kantara: Chapter 1," you'll need a bit more patience.

Even though it hit theaters on October 2, 2024, it won't land on Amazon Prime Video until its eight-week cinema run wraps up—thanks to an earlier distribution contract.

The South Indian language versions, though, are already streaming.