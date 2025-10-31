Dharmendra hospitalized for routine check-up; 'no reason to worry'
Bollywood legend Dharmendra is currently at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for his regular health tests.
He's 89 now and gearing up for his 90th birthday in December, but sources say there's "absolutely no reason to worry"—he's in good health.
Eye surgery earlier this year
Dharmendra has been under observation for a few days, just following his usual health routine.
Earlier this year, he had an eye graft surgery and even posted a video from the hospital, thanking fans and showing his trademark positivity.
He often shares clips of his fitness sessions online, making it clear he's serious about staying healthy.
Still going strong at 89
Even with these hospital visits, Dharmendra isn't slowing down.
Known as Bollywood's original "He-Man," he still takes on new projects—right now he's prepping for the war drama Ikkis with Agastya Nanda.
His energy and dedication keep inspiring fans across generations.