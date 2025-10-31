Charlie Sheen opens up about sexual experiences with men Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Charlie Sheen recently got honest on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast, clearing up rumors about his past sexual experiences with men.

He said these encounters "weren't full-fledged," adding, "When people say 'sex with men,' you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that's kind of where the mind goes, right? But it wasn't that."

This comes after he opened up about addiction and living with HIV in his Netflix documentary and memoir.