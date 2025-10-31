Charlie Sheen opens up about sexual experiences with men
Charlie Sheen recently got honest on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast, clearing up rumors about his past sexual experiences with men.
He said these encounters "weren't full-fledged," adding, "When people say 'sex with men,' you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that's kind of where the mind goes, right? But it wasn't that."
This comes after he opened up about addiction and living with HIV in his Netflix documentary and memoir.
More on his addiction and living with HIV
Sheen has been sharing more about his life lately, especially how crack addiction shaped some of his choices—including exploring his sexuality during his using periods and reflecting on it while sober.
He called telling his story "liberating."
Sheen's lived openly with HIV since 2015.
His sexuality and dating life
Though Sheen hasn't labeled his sexuality publicly, he describes his decision as "flipping the menu over."
Reports say he's currently dating a younger guy who isn't famous.
His memoir also touches on big moments like losing his virginity and spending years celibate.