'Frankenstein' final trailer: Jacob Elordi's creature takes center stage
Netflix just dropped the final trailer for Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," and it's giving all the Halloween vibes.
Jacob Elordi takes center stage as the Creature, with the trailer focusing on his dramatic transformation and emotional struggle.
The story leans into the complicated bond between Victor Frankenstein and his creation, exploring big questions about identity and responsibility.
Trailer shows off Elordi's detailed prosthetic makeup
This new trailer finally shows off Elordi's detailed prosthetic makeup—no more teasing glimpses.
Alongside him, Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein, with Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, and Mia Goth rounding out a strong cast.
Del Toro's gothic style is evident, with the trailer offering a closer look at the miniatures used to make its sets pop.
Film already in theaters; hits Netflix on November 7
"Frankenstein" is already in select theaters but hits Netflix on November 7.
Early buzz says this version stands out for its deep themes and emotional punch—a fresh take on Mary Shelley's classic that mixes horror with heartfelt questions about what it means to be human.