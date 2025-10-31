'Frankenstein' final trailer: Jacob Elordi's creature takes center stage Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Netflix just dropped the final trailer for Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," and it's giving all the Halloween vibes.

Jacob Elordi takes center stage as the Creature, with the trailer focusing on his dramatic transformation and emotional struggle.

The story leans into the complicated bond between Victor Frankenstein and his creation, exploring big questions about identity and responsibility.