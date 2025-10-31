'Peddi': Ram Charan's 1st look to be revealed at concert

More than half of 'Peddi' is already shot, with National Award winner Navin Nooli handling editing. The next filming schedule heads to Pune for a big song featuring Charan and Janhvi Kapoor , choreographed by Jani Master. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

'Peddi' now enjoys a solo release window

The official release date has not been announced. Producers are banking on Charan's rugged new look and rural vibe to draw crowds.

Backed by Vriddhi Cinemas with support from Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, this one already has fans buzzing!