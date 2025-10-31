'Peddi': Ram Charan's 1st look to be revealed at concert
Ram Charan fans, mark your calendars—'Peddi's' very first song is getting a grand reveal at A.R. Rahman's Hyderabad Live Concert on November 8, 2025.
Director Buchi Babu Sana shared the news, and the event at Ramoji Film City is set to kick off major hype for the film ahead of its upcoming Pan-India release.
Meanwhile, here's where 'Peddi' is at
More than half of 'Peddi' is already shot, with National Award winner Navin Nooli handling editing.
The next filming schedule heads to Pune for a big song featuring Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, choreographed by Jani Master.
The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.
'Peddi' now enjoys a solo release window
The official release date has not been announced. Producers are banking on Charan's rugged new look and rural vibe to draw crowds.
Backed by Vriddhi Cinemas with support from Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, this one already has fans buzzing!