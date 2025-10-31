Next Article
Box office: Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 'Thamma's ₹100cr+ collection
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's new horror-comedy "Thamma" has quickly turned into a box office hit, raking in over ₹100 crore just eight days after its October 21 release.
Rashmika hopped on Instagram to thank fans for all the love and encouraged anyone who hasn't caught the film yet to check it out in theaters.
Global earnings close to ₹170 crore
"Thamma" kicked off strong with a ₹24 crore opening day and crossed ₹108 crore in India, with global earnings close to ₹170 crore.
Even after a slight dip post-opening week, its mix of scares and laughs is still drawing crowds.
Audiences have especially loved moments like the "Bhediya's entry," and Rashmika's performance is being acknowledged, as she thanked fans for their support on social media.