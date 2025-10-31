Box office: Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 'Thamma's ₹100cr+ collection Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's new horror-comedy "Thamma" has quickly turned into a box office hit, raking in over ₹100 crore just eight days after its October 21 release.

Rashmika hopped on Instagram to thank fans for all the love and encouraged anyone who hasn't caught the film yet to check it out in theaters.