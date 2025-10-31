'Haq': Vartika Singh's character shakes up the marriage Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Vartika Singh is stepping in as the second female lead in Haq, joining Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

The new poster introduces her character, Saira, who shakes up Shazia (Yami) and her husband's (Emraan) marriage by becoming his second wife under Sharia law—setting off a personal and legal showdown.