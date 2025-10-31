Next Article
'Haq': Vartika Singh's character shakes up the marriage
Entertainment
Vartika Singh is stepping in as the second female lead in Haq, joining Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.
The new poster introduces her character, Saira, who shakes up Shazia (Yami) and her husband's (Emraan) marriage by becoming his second wife under Sharia law—setting off a personal and legal showdown.
More about the film and its release date
The film dives into how Saira's actions challenge traditional norms, pushing Shazia to fight for her rights outside religious boundaries.
With themes of law, culture, and personal struggle woven together—and Singh's character shown in traditional attire—Haq promises a thought-provoking story when it hits theaters on November 7.