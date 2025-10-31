'I've been the scapegoat': 'Rust' gun supplier sues Alec Baldwin

Seth Kenney, the supplier of prop guns and blanks for the Hollywood film Rust, has filed a lawsuit against actor-producer Alec Baldwin . The legal action comes four years after a tragic incident on set where a gun Baldwin was handling went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In his complaint, Kenney accuses Rust producers of "false light, conversion, unjust enrichment, tortious interference," misusing his rental property, and failing to pay for it.

Legal action Kenney's lawsuit seeks compensation and punitive damages Kenney and his company, PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC, filed a lawsuit in New Mexico on October 22 seeking compensation and punitive damages. As per People, Kenney claims the Rust producers "conspired" to launch a "scapegoat smear campaign" against his company after the incident. He also accuses them of violating the rental agreement by allowing the loading and discharge of a live round of ammunition.

Allegations 'Rust' has ruined my career, claims Kenney Kenney's complaint states that the incident and its aftermath have caused "egregious financial damage and emotional trauma." He alleges these actions have led to "ruinous financial losses, injury to reputation within the film community and public at large, severe emotional distress, and significant loss of past, present and future financial income." In an interview with Variety, Kenney said he has been unable to find work in the industry since the tragedy.

Accusation Key witness in Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed's trials Kenney, who was a key witness in both Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's involuntary manslaughter trials, has pointed fingers at Gutierrez-Reed. He believes she "started this deadly snowball." In March 2024, Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 14 months in prison. Meanwhile, Baldwin's trial was dismissed with prejudice in July 2024 after his lawyers argued that prosecutors had concealed evidence.