'Baahubali: The Epic' review: Rajamouli's spectacle still works like magic 

SS Rajamouli defied rules and scripted new ones through his magnum opus, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Now, a decade after the first film's release, Rajamouli presents a remastered, re-edited version that combines both movies and runs for 225 minutes (nearly four hours). His cinematic magic is completely intact, and the film still strikes all the right chords.

Plot A man's search for his identity and lineage In case you haven't watched the films in a long time, it's best not to revise before watching this version. The movie tells the story of a young man, Shiva (Prabhas), who discovers his true heritage and rightful place on the throne of Mahishmati. Rana Daggubati essays Bhallaladeva, the main antagonist, while Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, and Nassar appear in key roles.

#1 Reminds you why it became a nationwide sensation While RRR gave Rajamouli global glory, it's Baahubali where he's at his strongest. It still holds up as an astoundingly perfect film with impeccable dubbing and Manoj Muntashir's sharp dialogues (Hindi version). It doesn't matter how many times you have seen the movies or how many dialogues you can repeat in your sleep, there's nothing like watching a true-blue Indian epic on-screen!

#2 No reason not to like it It's incredible what the makers achieved in 2015 with the visuals, considering how far technology has come since then. This becomes clearer when we watch the film with nostalgia-filled eyes now. A king drunk on power, a mother awaiting her son, a man unaware of his true lineage, and the myth of the chosen one: masterpiece is written all over Baahubali: The Epic.

#3 The editing makes the film a lot sharper This version is fast-paced, the story flows better, and most filler sequences have been replaced with voiceovers. Plus, it allows you to study characters differently, now that you know everyone's intentions. Separately, it can be argued that this version could have been shortened further by curtailing the action sequences (the Kalakeya battle is still long), but these are minor hiccups in a grand spectacle.

#4 It never runs out of elevation scenes The word "goosebumps" is thrown around quite casually these days, but this project is filled to the brim with scenes that make you sit up straight in your seat. The thundering background score, the climactic clash between Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva, and the powerful performances from the ensemble make the film worth every minute.

#5 The emotions hit just the same You know what turn the plot will take, and yet, you aren't bored. The action choreography, dialogues, and performances work in sync to deliver an enchanting experience, and stories of power, betrayal, and deceit are always delicious. When Kattappa (Sathyaraj) kills Amarendra (Prabhas) or when Sivagami (Krishnan) learns of Bhallaladeva's murderous plot, your heart aches just the way it did all those years ago.