Prince William recalls grandfather Prince Philip's 'accidental' humor
Prince William recently reminisced about his late grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his unique sense of humor. In a recent episode of Apple TV's The Reluctant Traveler, he shared these memories with host Eugene Levy. "My grandfather was incredibly amusing," said William. "Sometimes not deliberately, sometimes by accident!"
Family memories
William further added, "But we had a lot of laughs and he had a great sense of humor, as did my grandmother as well." "My grandfather definitely was the one who would create quite a few laughs." "And it was, you know, it was happy times. There was always a warmness...there was always a family feel." He revealed, "And my grandparents loved having the family around them, so we were always encouraged to turn up and be around."
Laughter strategy
Can William make his grandparents laugh?
When Levy asked if he could make his grandparents laugh, William replied, "Oh, yes. You had to be careful about your timing. And who it was about." "So, you had to sort of pick and choose your moments to make them laugh." Philip passed away in 2021 at the age of 99.