Why director Farah Khan is still anxious about money
Farah Khan, the hit Bollywood director, recently shared that she still feels anxious about money—despite all her success.
Chatting with Sania Mirza, she admitted she's "most at peace" when her finances are secure, a feeling rooted in her tough childhood.
Why does she feel this way?
Farah's family went from living large to struggling after her parents' divorce and her dad's battle with alcoholism.
They downsized from a five-bedroom flat to a single-room apartment and had to rent out their hall for card games just to buy milk.
As Farah put it, "If they didn't come to play, there was no milk for the next day."
Her career and financial security
To help out at home, Farah started working at 15. Later, she made waves directing hits like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.
She also turned to YouTube and content creation, a move that reflects how much financial security still matters to her.