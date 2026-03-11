'Don't Stress': Allu Sirish reveals brother Allu Arjun's wedding advice

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, who recently married Nayanika Reddy in a grand ceremony, has revealed his brother Allu Arjun 's advice for the big day. Speaking to Variety India, Sirish shared that Arjun told him not to stress as "these are the best moments of your life." The wedding took place at Aina Event Spaces in Hyderabad on March 6.

Advice 'The one thing my brother said was that things...' Sirish said, "My father and brother believe people should experience things themselves. They don't usually give advice unless asked." "The one thing my brother said was that things will go wrong. Something might not go as planned." "Clothes may not arrive on time or there may be delays. But don't stress about it because these are the best moments of your life."

Wedding details Blending traditional and modern elements Sirish also revealed that the wedding was a blend of traditional and modern elements. He said, "Though we're modern, we're very culturally rooted." "We can't suddenly flip it and make it an Instagram wedding and discard what our ancestors practiced." "In our wedding, we didn't have any DJ. All the events had classical musicians playing. Even the décor was traditional South Indian."

Family involvement Families took care of the arrangements Sirish revealed that they let their families take care of most of the arrangements. He said, "We let our families handle most of the arrangements and simply enjoyed the experience." "We had one pundit from her family (Telangana) following their customs and one from ours (Vijayawada)." "We took the best practices from both traditions and created one ceremony that honoured everything."

