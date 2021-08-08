Amazon Prime Video cancels 'Panic' after one season: Here's why

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 11:12 am

Amazon Prime Video's young adult drama, Panic, will not get any further seasons. The show has been officially canceled as it failed to reach the expected fame and was not as popular as The Wilds. Written and created by Lauren Oliver, the series is based on her best-selling novel of the same name. And, it premiered this year on May 28. Let's explore.

Cancellation Reason

Was satisfactory ending a reason for 'Panic' to get canceled?

Panic's first season was a complete story in itself. Revolving around 47 graduates participating in the Panic competition, the show ended on a satisfactory note. The ten, 40-minute-long episodes brought out the risks each graduate takes to escape their hometown. Seeing the show ending on a satisfactory note, viewers believe the end of the storyline is one of the reasons for its cancellation.

Speculation

How would have 'Panic' Season 2 looked like?

If revived, the show would have revolved around the same Panic game. The makers would have shown Heather (Olivia Welch) deciding with whom to take ahead her love life, Bishop (Camron Jones) or Ray Hall (Ray Nicholson). There might be a possibility for Heather to explore more love interests. Besides that, we might have also seen Heather making her way out of the town.

Makers

'Panic' revolves around six main graduates playing Panic game

Panic focuses on six main characters, Welch as Heather, Mike Faist as Dodge, Jessica Sula as Natalie, Ray Nicholson as Ray, Camron Jones as Bishop, and Enrique Murciano as Sheriff Cortez. Alongside Oliver, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are the executive producers of the show. Meanwhile, the episodes have been directed by Ry Russo-Young, Jamie Travis, Viet Nguyen, Megan Griffiths, and Gandja Monteiro.

Fun Moments

Filming was worth taking a shot for the cast members

Even though the show is canceled, it was worth making for the cast members. Sula reveals to have had a lot of fun while filming the show. In fact, all the cast members got on with each other very well. Sadly, the same fun will not be returning. Let's further wait to see if it ever gets a revival.