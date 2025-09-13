Amber Tamblyn faces backlash over 'wish granted' post about shooting
Amber Tamblyn is catching heat after posting "Wish granted" in response to news of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's shooting.
Her remark, seen as mocking, followed a Newsweek article about Kirk's past support for public executions.
Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Kirk had previously suggested public executions could deter crime
Back in February 2024, Kirk—founder of Turning Point USA—stirred controversy by suggesting public executions could deter crime.
On his show, panelists even debated letting kids under 12 watch these executions.
Amidst backlash, Erika Kirk shared emotional message
Tamblyn's post was widely called out as insensitive and disrespectful online.
In the midst of the backlash, Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, shared an emotional message promising to carry on his work: "The movement he built will not die."