'Discomfort in hand': Amitabh Bachchan shares health update
What's the story
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan (84) has revealed that he is finding it difficult to write letters to his fans and well-wishers due to discomfort in his hand. The actor shared this update on his Tumblr account, where he also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and festive wishes he's received. He said that he is running out of space to store the gifts sent by fans and well-wishers.
Gratitude expressed
Veteran actor's heartfelt note of gratitude
Bachchan wrote, "I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them."
"Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement."
Health update
'I really wanted to write these replies myself'
The veteran actor added, "I really wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand, for writing, which has caused delay. I sincerely apologize."
He further reflected on how people respond differently to apologies and whether they choose peace or resentment.
"So, happiness or resentment, that is the question. One brings peace and contentment; the other leaves behind a lingering sting."
Health update
Health concerns and need for rest
Concerns about Bachchan's health first arose last month when he told his followers on X that he would not be posting as frequently as he had been advised to rest.
Around the same time, he also mentioned on his blog that he was struggling with sleep due to his demanding work schedule and fitness routine.
He had written, "Gymming has been a bit non-routine, so trying to bring it back in line."
Work resumption
Resuming work amid health issues
Despite these health concerns, there is some positive news for fans.
Bachchan recently indicated on his blog that he was "slowly getting back to the routine."
The shooting of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, halted for the past week, is likely to resume soon.