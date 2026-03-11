'I'll either die or kill...': Amruta on rejecting 'Bigg Boss'
What's the story
Marathi film star Amruta Khanvilkar recently revealed that she has been offered a spot on Bigg Boss (Hindi) several times but has always declined. Speaking to Variety India, she explained her reasons for not participating in the popular reality show. "Knowing my temperament, I think I will either die or I will kill somebody inside," she said.
Show concerns
Discomfort with boundaries on 'Bigg Boss'
Khanvilkar expressed her discomfort with the lack of boundaries on Bigg Boss. She particularly dislikes how women are sometimes treated by male contestants. "Some boys just have no boundaries. They come to a woman and talk in a certain way," she said, adding that she wouldn't tolerate such behavior.
Disrespect
Strong stance against disrespecting women
The Chandramukhi actor further emphasized her strong stance against disrespecting women. "Disrespecting any woman on any grounds is unacceptable. Sometimes I see couples disrespecting their wives in interviews and I hate it," she said. "People say it is a joke. No, it's not a joke. Not on television. Not in front of the camera."
Show admiration
Reality show fan
Despite her reservations, Khanvilkar admitted to being a fan of reality shows. She fondly remembers the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi and how her friends used to discuss it. "I was a big fan of Season 1 of the show. A lot of friends were part of the first season," she said.
Personal bond
On Dipali Sayyad's performance in 'BB Marathi'
The Taskaree star also spoke about her bond with Dipali Sayyad, a contestant on the current season of Bigg Boss Marathi. She revealed that they have worked together extensively in the past and that Sayyad was like an elder sister to her. "She kind of hand-held me, telling me how to perform," Khanvilkar said. "She's really amazing on the show. She's managed to stay through all these weeks."