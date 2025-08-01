Next Article
'And Just Like That...' is ending after 3 seasons
Michael Patrick King just announced on Instagram that "And Just Like That..."—the Sex and the City revival—is ending after its third season.
"And just like that... the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end," he shared.
King felt the last episode was a 'wonderful place to stop'
King said writing the last episode felt like "a wonderful place to stop."
He made this call with Sarah Jessica Parker and HBO execs, even stretching the final season from 10 to 12 episodes for a two-part sendoff.
The finale drops August 14, 2025, on Max.
King's heartfelt note to fans
King also thanked everyone who's stuck with these characters since 1998, recognizing how much this series has meant over the years.
For a lot of fans, it's truly the end of an era.