The Kerala Story winning National Awards sparks political row Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

The Kerala Story winning big at the 71st National Film Awards has sparked a heated debate.

The film, which picked up Best Director for Sudipto Sen, is under fire for its controversial take on women from Kerala allegedly being manipulated into joining ISIS.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the award an "insult" to Kerala's tradition of religious harmony and said it promotes a divisive narrative.