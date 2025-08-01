Next Article
'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer: Addams sibling returns to haunt you
Get ready: "Wednesday" Season 2 lands on Netflix August 6, 2025.
This time, the eight episodes are split—four arrive in August, and the release date for the remaining four episodes has not been specified.
Wednesday Addams is back at Nevermore Academy, and things are about to get even weirder.
What else to expect from new season?
You'll find all episodes only on Netflix. The season brings fresh supernatural chaos for Wednesday and her brother Pugsley, plus more drama with werewolf roommate Enid.
Expect the same dark humor with episode titles like "Here We Woe Again."
Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return, Tim Burton's still involved, and new faces join—including Joanna Lumley as Grandmama and Lady Gaga as a mysterious teacher.