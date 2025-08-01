National Film Awards: Malayalam films sweep big categories
The 71st National Film Awards just dropped, and Malayalam films had a big moment. Ullozhukku took home Best Malayalam Film, while acting legends Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan won Best Supporting Actress and Actor.
Pookkaalam also made waves with Vijayaraghavan's win and an editing award for Midhun Murali.
The film 2018 grabbed Best Production Design, and special mentions went out to documentary maker M K Ramdas and sound designer M R Radhakrishnan.
Vijayaraghavan's pleasant surprise, Urvashi's team spirit
It's a proud day for Malayalam cinema fans—seeing both fresh talent and veteran actors get national recognition feels pretty special.
Vijayaraghavan admitted he was surprised by his win, saying, "Earlier, I used to look forward to awards. These days, I don't expect them—so this is a pleasant surprise," while Urvashi dedicated her award to her director, highlighting the teamwork behind great films.
Even if you're not a huge movie buff, it's cool to see regional cinema getting its due on the main stage.