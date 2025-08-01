National Film Awards: Malayalam films sweep big categories

Vijayaraghavan's pleasant surprise, Urvashi's team spirit

It's a proud day for Malayalam cinema fans—seeing both fresh talent and veteran actors get national recognition feels pretty special.

Vijayaraghavan admitted he was surprised by his win, saying, "Earlier, I used to look forward to awards. These days, I don't expect them—so this is a pleasant surprise," while Urvashi dedicated her award to her director, highlighting the teamwork behind great films.

Even if you're not a huge movie buff, it's cool to see regional cinema getting its due on the main stage.