'Kya Karun Main' singer Rajadityan arrested for drug peddling
22-year-old singer-songwriter Rajadityan was arrested for allegedly possessing and selling over 4kg of marijuana.
Excise officials raided his Green Heels Colony apartment, uncovering a stash linked to Andhra Pradesh's Sileru region.
Police say Rajadityan turned to dealing to support his own addiction, buying cheap and reselling at higher prices in the city.
The seized marijuana is now with Saroornagar excise station, while investigators are working to trace the supply chain and find others involved.
Rajadityan is expected to face charges under narcotics laws, and authorities are focused on figuring out how far this operation goes and who else might be connected.