Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' gets a certificate, trailer, audio launch on 2nd

'Coolie' to be released in multiple languages

Coolie brings together a star-packed cast: Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, plus a special cameo from Aamir Khan—his first with Rajini in nearly three decades.

The trailer and audio launch is set for August 2 at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Coolie will hit screens in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.