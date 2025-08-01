Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' gets a certificate, trailer, audio launch on 2nd
Rajinikanth's new film Coolie has scored an A certificate for its August 14 release—the first Rajini movie in years.
This means the action and violence are on another level, thanks to director Lokesh Kanagaraj's no-compromise style.
'Coolie' to be released in multiple languages
Coolie brings together a star-packed cast: Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, plus a special cameo from Aamir Khan—his first with Rajini in nearly three decades.
The trailer and audio launch is set for August 2 at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Coolie will hit screens in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.